The Bogey Factory Opens Indoor Facility

Verona, Wis., is now home to The Bogey Factory, an indoor golf facility that lets players practice their swings during the cold months (and year-round, too).

WMTV reported that the venue has TrackMan simulators that players of all skill levels can use. Winter memberships, which offer one hour per day on the simulators, costs $150 per month.

“Our goal is to create an inclusive environment where everyone – from dedicated golfers to casual players – can enjoy the game year-round, no matter the weather,” said the owner, Tyler Kersten. “We can’t wait to welcome the community to our facility and share what we’ve built.”

Learn more at www.thebogeyfactory.com.