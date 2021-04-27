The Blue Shell Arcade Bar Opening in Idaho Next Week

Coeur d’Alene’s “first game bar,” called The Blue Shell, will open Friday, May 7, in the northern Idaho city, say owners Katy Kellum, Nicole Schaefer and Patric Schafer (pictured below).

According to The Press, the front room of the business will feature old-school arcade games and pinball machines, games built into the bar and a console area for tournaments. The back room will have a large board game library and allow patrons to bring their own games.

There are 16 beers on tap, wine, espresso and food items available. Learn more at www.theblueshellcda.com.