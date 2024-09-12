The Battle for Pandora is Here! Meet Avatar, Jersey Jack’s Latest Pinball

The newest game from Jersey Jack Pinball is Avatar: The Battle for Pandora, officially licensed from Disney and Lightstorm Entertainment. Coming to players in Limited Edition and Collector’s Edition models, Avatar lets you play as one of the Na’vi, joining characters Jake Sully and Neytiri in an epic battle for Pandora.

“Avatar is this beautiful story with characters that are very relatable,” Jersey Jack founder Jack Guarnieri told RePlay. “As pinball design goes, we’re storytellers, and with Avatar, you get a really great story to tell through the gameplay.”

In a press release, he detailed: “Avatar is a groundbreaking and beloved cinematic experience We’re excited to bring the franchise to pinball with an incredible game that will captivate players of all generations. This collaboration allows us to create a unique, modern pinball machine for players of all ages and skill levels.”

The game features voiceover work from the actor Stephen Lang, reprising his role as Colonel Quaritch. The character guides players through the game with custom narration.

The design of Jersey Jack’s new game was led by Mark Seiden and features a combo-filled playfield with cutting-edge technology that delivers “an immersive experience with stunning light shows, animations and scenes from the film.”

Be sure to read more about the new game in the upcoming issue of RePlay.