The Alley in Alabama Opens with Games and Fun

A new bowling entertainment center at the Gadsden Mall in the city of the same name in Alabama recently opened. With a bowling alley, arcade, restaurant and more, the FEC has a little bit of everything for those looking to be entertained.

Owner Bethanne Mashburn also owns The Factory, an industrial-themed trampoline gym and game room located nearby, according to the Gadsden Times. While her new bowling location is sleek and modern, it also pays homage to Gadsden’s long-closed Rainbow Lanes – featuring a mini museum of sorts with old bowling equipment from the facility.

As for the dining portion, there’s a food truck-style window where Local Joe’s provides the food: street tacos, pizza, BBQ sandwiches and more. Learn about the business at www.facebook.com/thealleygadsden.