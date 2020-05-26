Texas Bars Open at 25%; No-Go On Games Though

In time for Memorial Day Weekend, bars in Texas opened up in-person service at bars, allowing 25-percent capacity at the establishments. They did not, however, allow games to be switched on.

The state released a three-page checklist for owners of bars and similar gathering places that detailed required health protocols for serving customers, employees and contractors, and the facilities themselves.

However, the checklist adds: “Any components of the bar or similar establishment that has interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas, interactive games, and video arcades, must remain closed. Interactive amusement venues, such as video arcades, amusement parks, or water parks, remain closed.”

Some of the requirements for bars include mandatory social distancing, a hand sanitizing station at the entrance and the use of disposable menus.