After failing to get historic preservation status on their building, Terrace Lanes in Frederick, Maryland, closed its doors permanently on May 29 after more than 60 years in business.

According to the Frederick News-Post, plans are in the works to add a 300-unit residential development to the property where the bowling center now stands.

General manager Shelley Snow said the pandemic severely hurt the business and by the time the bowling alley recuperated losses, “the damage was already done.”