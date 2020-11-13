Tennessee Operator Jimmy Lewis Passes On

Jimmy Lewis passed away on Oct. 13 due to complications from Covid-19. He was 75. Born on Jan. 31, 1945, in Paris, Texas, Jimmy grew up in Nashville and married his high school sweetheart Hilda Lewis. The pair shared 56 years together, during which they had three children and two grandchildren.

Known as “Jukebox Jimmy,” his obituary says, “If you played pinball or bought a pack of cigarettes around Nashville, he was likely behind it.” In addition to his coin-operated amusement endeavors, Jimmy also developed real estate and built several restaurants.

A service to celebrate his life was held on Oct. 17 at the family farm. Gifts in his memory can be made to Nashville Humane Society, 213 Oceola Ave., Nashville, Tenn. 37209 or Vanderbilt University Medical Center (learn more at www.vanderbilthealth.org/giving).