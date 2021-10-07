Ten Pin Fun Center Gets Spooky This Month

Ten Pin Fun Center, located in Turlock, California, recently launched its new immersive haunted house for the Halloween season.

According to the Modesto Bee, the two-story, 5,000-sq.-ft. haunted house will be open Friday through Sunday throughout the month of October – 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and 3-8 p.m. on the weekend days. It is located in their laser tag space.

Tickets are $15 per guest. The experience is 20-30 minutes long. Guests will end up inside a circus ballroom with a bar where they can purchase specialty cocktails. And, of course, there’s also bowling and arcade games for those who don’t want a scare. Learn more at www.tenpinfun.com.