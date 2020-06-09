TEEG’s Gary Walker Retires

Gary Walker, who led The Education and Entertainment Group’s New Zealand business, recently retired. Gary and Stuart Jones founded Coin Cascade Ltd. in 1978, and grew the New Zealand company into leaders in out-of-home entertainment, TEEG said. The company engaged with several partners over the years, including LAI Group, but was most recently rebranded as TEEG New Zealand.

“Gary has steadied the helm and been a consistent source of motivation, information and encouragement to us all,” said CEO Sonaal Chopra. “Gary has a wealth of experience and the ability to create and retain a strong leadership team. I have been privileged to share this journey with him and to have built this long-lasting association.”

Malcolm Steinberg, the founder of LAI Group, said, “I have known Gary Walker since 1985, when he started buying games from the LAI Group. We developed a close relationship and, in 1997 we acquired a minority equity in his operating company, Coin Cascade Ltd. Gary has always been the market leader in New Zealand and is considered to be an industry pioneer in the country. I wish Gary, his wife Kate and daughters Lucy and Molly every success in their future endeavors.”

A new leadership team at TEEG New Zealand is overseen by Belinda Falzon. More information is available at www.teeg.com.