Tapcade in K.C. Calls it Quits

Tapcade, an arcade bar in Kansas City, Mo., is shutting down at the end of August due to limitations on large gatherings and the financial fallout from Covid-19, according to Fox4KC.

On Facebook, the arcade wrote: “Over the last few months we, like so many businesses, have been trying to figure out how to navigate the pandemic. What we have discovered is that our business thrives on large parties, events and people coming together in a public space. Unfortunately, these things are no longer possible with current guidelines and likely these won’t change soon.”

They continued by announcing Aug. 31 would be their last day and by noting that their last days of operation would have extended hours to “celebrate all the good times we had here and give you one more chance at the best damn wings, burritos and chicken sandwiches in town.”