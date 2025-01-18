Talon Simulations Celebrates 10 Years

Jan. 9 marked the official 10-year anniversary for the team at Talon Simulations, which started as a university project.

Since then, the Orlando-based business has made turnkey VR simulators for not only the amusement industry and big players like Dave & Buster’s, but clients also include NASA, the U.S. Marine Corps and the Air National Guard.

They’ve worked on all types of driving simulators, as well as flight simulators. In 2023, Talon was part of one of two teams that were selected to build prototype driver training systems for the Marine Corps’ new amphibious combat vehicle. Last year, 81 of their systems were deployed worldwide.

