Tallahassee Arcade Bar Returning This Fall

Fire Betty’s Arcade Bar is planning a return to Tallahassee this fall with a scheduled reopening date of Oct. 1. The business struggled through Covid last year, so the bar’s original owner came back to the rescue.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Derek Hart opened Fire Betty’s in 2014 and later sold it. Now, he’s at the helm once again. “We went back in and renegotiated,” he said. “It’s kind of like a comeback story.”

Fire Betty’s Arcade Bar will move into the former home of Fifth & Thomas, an event venue that closed in May 2020. With more than 10,000 followers on Facebook, the business has no shortage of fans ready to head back. Learn more at www.firebettys.com.