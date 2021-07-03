Taito Launching New Mini Arcade Cabinet for Home

The Egret II Mini is the latest home cabinet from Japanese video game maker Taito. The miniature cabinet, modeled after a 1996 cabinet of theirs, comes with 40 retro titles including Space Invaders, Bubble Bobble, Kaiser Knuckle and more.

According to Hypebeast, the company will make another 10 games available for purchase after the mini cabinet’s release. Pre-orders are available now at a roughly $170 cost. Egret II Mini is set to release on March 2, 2022.