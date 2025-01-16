Swing365 to Open Franchise Location

A Swing365 golf simulator location is set to open in St. Joseph, Mo., in late March, reports KQ2. The venue uses Full Swing, a golf simulator used by Tiger Woods’ Tomorrow Golf League, whose inaugural season began Jan. 7 on ESPN.

The simulator aims to “use the best ball technology to give the golfer the same results on the simulator as playing on a real course.” In other words, it’s the most realistic system to date.

Members will have access to tee up at this location, owned by Saxton and Bailey Thuston, 24 hours a day, seven days a week (and, as the name suggests, every day of the year).

Visit www.swing365golf.com/saint-joseph to learn more.