Sunrise Lanes Closed Until Fall for Renovations

An old bowling alley in Casper, Wyoming, is getting a major remodel at the moment. Sunrise Lanes closed this spring and is expected to reopen this September, according to Oil City News.

“We’re turning the page to something that’s new and dynamic,” said Sunrise Shopping Center owner Chuck Hawley.

The new plan calls for keeping 16 of the old 24 lanes, arcade games and more. The business is keeping specifics to a minimum until they open, but added, “Our goal is to provide Casper with something that doesn’t exist.”