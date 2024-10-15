Summer Showdown Dart Tourney Goes Big

Shaffer Entertainment and Pioneer Vending hosted their Summer Showdown Dart Tournament in mid-August in Wilmington, Ohio, bringing together more than 700 players from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.

Started in 2014, this year’s edition from Aug. 15-19 saw the best players in the Midwest compete and win more than $94,000 in payouts. Both the purse and the number of players were tourney records.

“Pioneer Vending and Shaffer Entertainment extend their gratitude to all the participants, sponsors, and partners who made this event an astounding success,” the companies stated. You can learn more about the Summer Showdown at www.pioneervending.com and www.shafferentertainment.com.