Strike Out Cancer Event Held at Bowling Center

St. Joseph, Missouri’s Belt Entertainment Center held its 8th annual Strike Out Cancer event on Sunday, Oct. 24. According to News-Press Now, organizer Kitty Karr has raised about $78,000 for Mosaic Life Care over the course of the event’s eight years.

“I’m happy to bring this back for our eighth year because this does so much for the community,” Karr said. “We’ve seen how much of an impact can be made by this event and it’s also a great way to get people involved.

“All the money stays local. It helps people in the community, or even if they are from outside the community and come to Mosaic for treatment.” Learn more about the annual event at www.facebook.com/strike-out-cancer-st-joe-mo.