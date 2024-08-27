Longtime N.J. Operator Steve Linzey Passes

Jersey Shore amusement operator Steve Linzey died suddenly, Monday, Aug. 26, of an apparent heart attack while in his workshop. He was 71.

Friend Peter Novakovic (Big City Auctions, Long Beach, N.Y.) said had just finished a phone call with Steve and then, just three minutes later, got a call from Linzey’s employee saying he was gone. The pair had been working in Linzey’s shop behind his home in Jackson, N.J. “He told me to get the tools from the shed,” the employee told Novakovic. “When I returned a minute later, he was on the ground.” Emergency services were called, but Linzey passed.

An operator for some 40 years, Steve Linzey also worked for Al Kress as a sales rep for his Coin Machine Distributors. (Al’s son AJ Kress found some of Linzey’s business cards in his father’s belongings, and was intending to give them to Linzey at the next IAAPA show.) Linzey also worked for Ron Getlan in New Rochelle, N.Y., helping run his arcades (Amusement Consultants).

“He loved attending auctions and was extremely helpful to everyone,” said Novakovic. “He would help strangers at auctions, fixing games for free, giving his phone number out and walking people through problems…and he never wanted a penny. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix anything.

“He was a big-hearted man,” his friend continued. “He looked after his ill brother for years and watched over his nephew as if he was his own son. He took his girlfriend on nice trips. He was a true friend and great man.”

RePlay will share details on services when we learn of them. Rest in peace.