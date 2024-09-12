Steve Linzey Memorial Sept. 22 in New Jersey

A memorial for the late Jersey Shore amusement operator Steve Linzey, who died Aug. 26 at age 71, will be held at Riggs Funeral Home in Forked River, N.J., on Sept. 22 from 1-4 p.m. with remembrances starting at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family said donations to the Ocean County Vocational Technical School in memory of Steve are welcome (www.ocvtsfoundation.org).

The Bronx-born and raised Linzey was proud of his origins in the Parkchester community, where he “formedthe foundation of the visionary, energetic, ever-creative, gregarious and tender-hearted man he grew to become,” his obituary said.

“Steve credited the strength of his father’s integrity and commitment to raising him and Jimmy, his brother, as key to his own strong work ethic and moral compass.”

Linzey is survived by his beloved nephew, Kevin, and is deeply mourned by loved ones, friends and colleagues.

“Steve’s heart to make a mark in the world led to a life always looking for ways to help anyone in need, whether it was to fix or build something, find the humor in any situation, or guide our own vision to see the deeper meaning to life’s serendipitous curveballs. Steve made lifelong connections throughout his various endeavors, and his integrity and forthrightness made him a source of strength for all who knew him.”