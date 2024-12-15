Stern’s Pinball Cup Begins, New Challenges Upcoming

Qualifying for the Stern Pinball Cup, a new series of six week-long races in which players compete for rankings and badges, began Dec. 13. The first race begins Dec. 21. Players who miss out on qualifying will be able to jump right into to the Stern Pinball Cup anytime in December or January.

The races include Turkey Trot Alley, Replay Raceway, Arctic Parklands, Fast Lane Fury, Silver Ball Circuit and Gary Stern Speedways.

Stern said each race will have specific in-game objectives that need to be completed to earn race points. All of the Stern Insider Connected pinball games are included in the Pinball Cup. The more points players accumulate, the higher they’ll feature on the leaderboard.