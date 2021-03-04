Stern to Host Avengers Heads-Up Pinball Invitational

The Avengers: Infinity Quest Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational was recently announced by Stern Pinball and Marvel. It will be held March 12 at 6 p.m. Central time and streamed live across Marvel’s official Twitch channel. It will also be available via Stern’s Facebook page and on their YouTube channel.

Hosting, commentating and interacting with players will be: Twitch pinball superstar Jack Danger (aka Dead Flip); Stern Pinball’s software engineer and top-ranked competitive player Tim Sexton and well-known pinball personality and ambassador Imoto Arcade.

“Collaborating with Marvel, this Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball tournament is the pinball esport event of the year,” said Gary Stern, chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball. “Spectators will be entertained with intense pinball competition featuring some of the world’s best pinball players battling for a brand-new game.” Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.