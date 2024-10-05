Stern Releases New Code for Multiple Games

Always keeping things fresh and updated, Stern Pinball has posted new code for Jurassic Park, Star Wars and Deadpool. Each now supports Stern’s new Expression Speaker Lighting System accessory, in addition to game improvements and bug fixes.

Code v1.14.0 is now available for all Jurassic Park machines, including the 30th Anniversary Edition model.

Code v1.26.0 is now available for the Pro, Premium and Limited Edition models of Star Wars, and code v1.12.0 is now available for Deadpool.

Visit www.sternpinball.com/support/game-code to get those connected machines up to date.