Stern Pinball Updates Code for John Wick

Stern Pinball has posted new John Wick code (v0.81.0) for the Pro model of the game.

The company reports players can expect new Insider Connected achievements, improved UI, “Wick Rank” support, the enhanced modes Deconsecrated, Helipad Showdown, Taxicab Chase, Motorcycle Pursuit, Bagarre à L’étoile Multiballs, additional polish, game adjustments and bug fixes.

Operators can find code update files at www.sternpinball.com/support/game-code.

You can also click here to see the new gameplay details in action on the Stern YouTube page.