Stern Pinball to Debut 70th Anniversary Godzilla

In honor of the 70th anniversary of Godzilla, Stern Pinball has unveiled a special 70th Anniversary Premium Edition version of their Godzilla machine. They’ve also announced some exciting updates like content enhancements across all machines.

“Godzilla’s 70th anniversary is a huge milestone for the time-honored franchise,” said Stern president and CEO Seth Davis. “In a continuing partnership with Toho, we’re thrilled to be a part of the global celebration by providing an all-new product and content update for all fans to enjoy.”

The premium pinball game features a dynamic black and white theme with special foil greyscale decals on the cabinet, new greyscale color toys and special backglass artwork to commemorate the anniversary. The machines will be available worldwide.

To catch the first in-person glimpse of the game, head to San Diego Comic-Con from July 25-28 and see them in booth #3721. Stern will also have a pop-up at the Marriott Marquis.

Click here or visit www.sternpinball.com to learn more.