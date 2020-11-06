Stern Pinball Hires Evan Kirby in Sales

Following the promotion of Ryan Cravens, Stern Pinball has announced that they’ve hired Evan Kirby to take the company’s director of North American commercial sales position.

Evan will report to chief revenue officer John Buscaglia and help the pinball maker service and grow the continent’s commercial market, expanding the reach of Stern Pinball products in arcade bars, breweries, FECs and street operations.

“With Stern’s continued rapid growth, we are committed to investing in the expansion of our sales and marketing team,” said CEO Gary Stern. “Evan has over a decade of experience in the amusement game industry and will offer a fresh perspective to our distribution partners to assist them in growing location-based pinball.” Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.