Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Stern Pinball Connects New JAWS Code

Stern Pinball Connects New JAWS Code

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

JAWS code v0.94.0 for the Pro, Premium and Limited Edition models is now available, reports Stern Pinball. The new code contains the brand new JAWS: The Revenge Challenge Mode.

Operators can automatically download and update game code installation through the company’s award-winning Insider Connected platform.

From the machine itself, operators can make the install with the following directions:

1. Open the coin door and press the black/enter button to enter Test Mode.
2. Using the 4 buttons on the coin door, navigate to the Stern Insider Connected Setup menu.
3. Using the 4 buttons on the coin door, navigate down to the Software Update menu.
4. If a software update is available, this page will give you the option to download and install it manually. From this menu you can also select to install these updates automatically.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.