Stern Pinball Announces #PlayStrong Initiative

Elated to hear so many positive stories about its pinball games being played in the coronavirus era, Stern has instituted what it’s calling the #PlayStrong Initiative to solicit more. You can send your message to [email protected] for a chance to be featured across Stern’s social media channels and win exclusive merchandise.

“It’s special seeing pinball connect families across the world regardless of circumstance,” said CEO Gary Stern. “After all, pinball is the universal language of fun!”

Stern Pinball shared one recent story they received from Mark in Texas: “My Stern pinball machine has made a huge difference during this stay at home time. Deadpool has been an absolute blessing! There are four in our family and coincidentally, pinball includes up to four players! Every morning my two-year-old (Lincoln) starts his morning with pinball. Lincoln absolutely loves pinball and he loves that BOOM button!! My wife, Nicole, rewards the older son (Alex) when he completes his schoolwork. I take Alex to compete in tournaments whenever possible. Pinball is our family activity and purchasing our Deadpool has helped save our family through these difficult times.” Read more at www.sternpinball.com.