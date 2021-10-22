Stern Pinball Adds Spreadbury in Tech Support

Stern Pinball announced last week that Adam Spreadbury will be a new technical support engineer with the company. He’ll report to Patrick Powers, the director of technical support.

According to Stern, Spreadbury brings 12 years of experience from the coin-op and cash machine industries, having previously worked with large manufacturing companies including Namco USA and NCR.

“Stern is committed to investing in customer service and technical support dedicated to keeping up with our rapidly growing business,” said CEO Gary Stern. “Adam is a real pro with a proven history of top-level support.”