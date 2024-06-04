Stern Pinball Adds Alex Eddy in Sales

Alex Eddy has been appointed as Stern Pinball’s consumer sales manager, according to the company. Eddy has been with Stern since 2022 as an intern; from there, he transitioned to a part-time role learning the export pinball sales market under that division’s director, Doug Skor.

Stern Pinball reports that Alex is the son of legendary pinball designer Brian Eddy “and has a passion for pinball dating back to early childhood.”

He graduated Magna Cum Laude with two majors – business management and marketing. In his new role at Stern, he will lead the company in “expanding its rapidly growing North American dealer market, while focusing on growing the Stern brand portfolio, including pinball machines and game accessories.”