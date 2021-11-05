Stern Hires Tylor Carson

Stern Pinball recently announced the appointment of Tylor Carson, who will join the company as the director of location entertainment. Carson will report to the director of North American sales, Erik Gilly.

“With Stern’s continued rapid growth, we are committed to investing in the expansion of our sales and marketing team,” said CEO Gary Stern. “Tylor has over a decade of experience in the beverage distribution industry and will offer a fresh perspective for our location-based partners to capture and enhance their location’s pinball experience.”

Carson will reportedly help expand the company’s LBE reach around the globe, focusing on growing the Stern Army and location play throughout arcade bars, breweries and street operations. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.