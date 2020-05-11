Stars and Strikes Open

The bowling entertainment center chain Stars and Strikes opened its Georgia locations on Friday, May 8, according to Forsyth County News. During their initial phase of reopening, the centers will be at 50 percent capacity, operating every other bowling lane, limiting the number of guests in the arcade and laser tag arena, and reducing seating in the restaurant and bar areas.

They’ve also instituted the following policies for employees: daily temperature checks, must wear a face mask, wash hands every 60 minutes or after contact with a guest and wear gloves, for those who work in the food and beverage areas.

Stars and Strikes has also increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing, added hand sanitation stations throughout the buildings, removed bowling balls from their racks to ramp up cleaning and providing single-use paper menus at bowling lanes and in food areas.

Learn more at www.starsandstrikes.com.