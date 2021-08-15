St. Louis Game Company Shows New Crane at WAMO

St. Louis Game Company recently exhibited at the WAMO trade show in Milwaukee, introducing their latest machine – the Black Box Rotary crane.

Putting a new “spin” on the traditional plush crane, the Black Box Rotary crane adds a new patented feature, which is a turntable with a raised acrylic tube that displays all sides of the product assortment. The company said the turning feature also adds an increased skill level to the crane play.

St. Louis Game Co. reported that J.R. Schmitz of Schmitz Amusements came across the new machine at the WAMO show and it will soon find a home in one of his locations. “That’s the only game moving in this whole room,” he said. “That would be great in a bar.”

Learn more at www.sandbsales.com.