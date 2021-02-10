SpringboardVR Sold, Founders Form New Company

SpringboardVR – a provider of VR venue management software and content marketplace for LBE facilities – was recently sold to Vertigo Games and now, the SpringboardVR founders have launched ArborXR, a new enterprise-focused company.

ArborXR manages devices, content and users in the enterprise VR ecosystem, according to the company. “ArborXR is a natural evolution for us as we always saw the transformative power of VR beyond entertainment,” said Jordan Williams, co-founder and COO of ArborXR.

Added former CEO and co-founder of SpringboardVR Bradley Scoggin: “Vertigo was our first choice to take over SpringboardVR because of their unwavering commitment to location-based VR. They are uniquely positioned to build on our successes as they have worked directly with VR arcades for years and they continue to be the single largest publisher on the platform.” Learn more at www.arborxr.com, www.springboardvr.com and www.vertigo-games.com.