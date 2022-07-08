SPREE Selected for Joint Augmented Reality Program

SPREE Interactive recently became one of 17 companies to be selected for the joint Deutsche Telekom and Qualcomm augmented reality program “Snapdragon Spaces,” an effort to drive metaverse growth with leading XR companies.

The Snapdragon Spaces program “supplies access to futuristic technology, including high-quality AR glasses, exclusive business networks and funding opportunities for the most innovative ideas.”

SPREE said it was the only location-based entertainment supplier chosen to be a part of the Snapdragon Spaces program, which will allow them to develop a range of new products featuring AR technology. Learn more at www.jointhespree.com.