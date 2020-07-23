SPREE Interactive Releases Mission to Mars VR Experience

In partnership with European broadcasting giant ProSiebenSat.1, Hollywood VFX house Pixomondo and Munich shopping mall Forum Schwanthalerhohe, SPREE Interactive is releasing their new educational VR experience Mission to Mars.

The free-roam VR game maker has created a 15-minute multiplayer VR adventure that “investigates humanity’s possible survival on planet Mars.” Available only for the location-based SPREE Arena system, the game allows up to 10 players – divided into small teams and assigned different tasks – to interact and solve challenges.

Mission to Mars will first launch at Forum Schwanthalerhohe on Aug. 6. “Adding the SPREE Arena and the Mission to Mars experience to our Summer Holiday offerings is very exciting for us,” said the mall’s manager Lars Sammann. “We’re always looking for fun and unique ways to attract new guests.”

Learn more at www.jointhespree.com.