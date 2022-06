SPREE Interactive’s battery-powered VR bumper cars won “Best in Location-Based Entertainment” at the Augmented World Expo’s Auggie Awards 2022 at the recent trade show.

“SPREE Interactive’s popularity in the public vote and recognition of Battery Powered VR Bumper Cars by the AWE committee, in a highly competitive group, is a testament to the universal popularity of the attraction,” the company said.

