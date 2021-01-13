Spokane Trampoline Park Back Open Following Fines

You may recall we reported in November that Altitude Trampoline Park and Fitness Center in Spokane, Wash., reopened despite the governor’s orders, was fined $10,000 and forced to close. Now, they’re back in action with a new business classification and owner Brandon Gadish says he has “no regrets.”

“There’s not really a good basis for us not being considered an essential business and we are,” he told KREM. “We definitely feel like we’re open legally.” He added that Altitude has been following all of the state’s guidelines – maintaining physical distance, keeping things clean and implementing other safety protocols.

Gadish is still testing Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plans. He reopened Jan. 6 despite being not technically allowed to until yesterday, Jan. 11. The recreation center reopened as a “fitness center” after getting the classification added to their business license. Entertainment centers are still closed in the state.