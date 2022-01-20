Speedy’s One Stop Repair Service Moves Locations

Speedy’s One Stop Repair Service recently let customers know they’ve moved from Wood Dale, Ill., to nearby Itasca. Their new address is 1550 Glenlake Ave., Itasca, IL 60143.

The company can still be reached at 630-238-2229 or [email protected]. As always, they say their “dedicated team has everything needed to perform any repairs needed on your equipment.”

“From our factory test fixtures to cutting edge rework tools, we can handle your issues for you,” they reiterated. “No matter the problem, be assured we will do our best to give a quality repair, a quick turnaround and complete satisfaction.” Learn more at www.sosrepairservice.com.