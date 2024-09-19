Southern Amusement, Entertainment Expo a Hit

The Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo, held Aug. 20-22 in Duluth, Ga., welcomed a record number of attendees and exhibitors, reported Christina Kaiser, executive director of the Georgia Amusement and Music Operators Association.

“The inaugural Education Day, which kicked off Expo activities on Tuesday, August 20th, featured a panel discussion on card systems, and a presentation on what gaming looks like across the country went extremely well,” Kaiser said. “Both sessions were full. We’ll try to expand sessions next year.”

The Georgia coin-op show also raised $237,000 for Bert’s Big Adventure, which sends chronically and terminally ill children and their families to Disney World. Additionally, GAMOA recognized Mike Macke of Primero Games with its Lifetime Achievement Award and longtime operator Nick Damani of the Ultra Group of Companies as the association’s 2024 Coin-Operator of the Year.

Paul Tash of the Georgia Amusement Journal has a full write-up on the event that’ll be published in the October issue of RePlay.