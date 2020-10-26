Some Massachusetts Venues Reverting Back to Phase 3

Hold your horses on reopening, Massachusetts. As of yesterday, Oct. 26, 13 communities in the state have gone back to the first step of Phase 3, which will reduce capacity at arcades from 50% to 40% and shut down laser tag arenas, roller skating rinks, trampoline parks and escape rooms, among other new restrictions.

According to CBS Boston, the cities and towns impacted are Acushnet, Brockton, Chelmsford, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Leicester, Malden, Plymouth, Randolph, Waltham, Webster and Woburn.

Other businesses like gyms, libraries and museums also have to go to 40% capacity. Waltham Mayor Jeannette McCarthy noted there would also be a mask order in her city, and restaurants must close at 11 p.m. instead of 1 a.m.