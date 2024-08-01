Smart Industries Presents Newest, Now-Shipping Cranes

Toy Chest XL (31” and 41”), Pirates Chest XL (31”) and Ticket King (41”) are all available now from Smart Industries, the company reports. The new XL line made its debut at IAAPA Expo last year as the first 180-degree product window view in a U.S. skill crane, Smart touted.

The XL line also features a new LED prize door frame, front and side top marquee, LED edge lit dual coin comparators and more.

Ticket King, meanwhile, features a newly-designed cabinet for the company’s famous Ticket Rings, a staple in today’s arcades. Visit www.smartind.com for additional details.