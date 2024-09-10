Sky Zone Opens Illinois Location

Sky Zone Westmont in that Illinois city opened its doors this week on Sept. 7 and is set to host a grand opening on Sept. 21 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, DJ, activities and giveaways.

Patch reports that the 30,000-sq.-ft. trampoline park features freestyle jumping, climbing walls, slides, trampoline basketball, dodgeball, jousting and more.

Rentals are available for birthday parties and other celebrations, too.

This Sky Zone location opened in a former Hobby Lobby building and operates daily from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.