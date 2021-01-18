Skating Center Closing Jan. 23 Due to Covid

The Deptford Skating Center, called an “iconic hangout for generations of South Jersey kids,” will close its doors Jan. 23. Skating center owner Nick Mazeika is preparing for one of the final birthday parties at the rink, citing the pandemic for why there will be no more.

“We tried to stay open as long as we could to assist during these difficult times, but that is no longer a possibility,” he said. The center featured a 15,000-sq.-ft. indoor roller-skating rink and a 16-ft.-high indoor jungle gym and climbing structure, according to NJ.com.

The facility has also recently been open as a monitored-learning center for internet school instruction, which will cease its operation there on Jan. 29.