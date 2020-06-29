Six Flags America Opening This Week

Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro, Md., announced last week that it will reopen to the public on July 3, with members and season passholders having access to a preview from July 1-2.

According to Fox5DC, guests must make reservations before attending; guests and staff will be required to wear face coverings; both will also be subject to temperature checks; social distancing will be “strictly enforced”; and the park will conduct extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols.

