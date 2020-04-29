Simon Properties: Your Mall May Reopen Friday

The New York Times reports that Indianapolis-based Simon Properties Group, America’s largest mall operator, intends to reopen 49 shopping centers across the United States this Friday, May 1. Many of the locations are in Texas, Georgia, Missouri and their home state of Indiana.

Centers in Tennessee, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alaska and Mississippi will also be opened, although individual stores can decide whether to unlock their doors or not. The Times got an internal memo from Simon which ticks off lots of restrictions employees must follow, such as roping-off every other urinal and sink in the restrooms.