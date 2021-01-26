ShowUp to Showcase LBVR Companies

Four companies will launch new location-based virtual reality products at ShowUp next week, according to organizers of the social convention and trade show. Among them: JUMP simulator, Hoops Madness from VRstudios Sports, SPREE Interactive’s esports partnership and Scale-1 Portal’s Voxel Arena.

“The location-based VR market is alive with innovation,” said ShowUp founder Bob Cooney. “While retail locations have been forced to close in many markets, entrepreneurs have been busy developing next-generation virtual reality products. For FECs looking for attractions to get people out of their cocoons and back into locations when the restrictions end, hopefully this spring, ShowUp is a must-attend event.”

JUMP is the latest experience from James Jensen, the former creative visionary from The VOID. According to ShowUp, he’s been teasing his new wingsuit flight simulator where four jumpers don wingsuits and VR helmets and experience the thrill of base-jumping together. Jensen will join Cooney for a chat to discuss the new venture in detail.