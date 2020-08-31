ShowUp – A New Virtual Trade Show for the Industry

Location-based VR expert Bob Cooney recently announced he and other organizers will put on a virtual convention and trade show for the family entertainment industry called ShowUp.

“We’ve surveyed the industry about the problems they’re facing”, organizers said. “Not surprisingly, the number two response was ‘getting back to profitability.’ What was interesting is ‘meeting the evolving needs of consumers’ was number one. The disruption of the trade show business at this critical time when the industry needs inspiration and education about what is possible presented the perfect timing for a new event to serve this evolving market.”