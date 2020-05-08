Shanghai Disneyland Tix Sell Out for Reopening

If there was any doubt that people would be eager for entertainment once things get somewhat back to normal… take a look at China’s Shanghai Disneyland theme park. Tickets quickly sold out last week for reopening day, which is today, May 11.

One third-party vendor said their allotment of tickets were gone within three minutes, according to Yahoo. Talk about pent-up demand to get out of the house!

Disney’s other parks remain closed, but are surely eager to reopen, too. The company has estimated the COVID-19 impact on second-quarter operating income in its Parks, Experiences and Products segment was about $1 billion.

Shanghai Disneyland opened with limited attendance and required advanced ticketing and reservations, social distancing and increased frequency of sanitization in the park. However, the majority of its attractions, rides and other experiences are open.

Guests are required to provide a China government ID card or valid travel document, undergo temperature screening and wear an approved face mask for their entire visit.