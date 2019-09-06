Shane VanBoening Inks Deal With VNEA

Pool pro Shane VanBoening recently signed a multi-year deal with VNEA to promote its leagues heading into the association’s 40th anniversary season. As a VNEA Professional Player Member, VanBoening will wear the VNEA logo on his apparel in tournaments around the world.

“The VNEA has been following Shane for his entire career and our association could not have found a finer young man or more talented pool player to represent us at the Pro Pool level worldwide,” said executive director Gregg Elliot.

VanBoening, 36, grew up in Rapid City, S.D., and his grandparents, mother and aunt were all VNEA standouts. Shane started playing in the VNEA Junior League system, and began his own successful run that resulted in back-to-back 8-Ball Masters Singles Championships early in his career (2004 and 2005).

RePlay will have a special salute to VNEA for its 40th anniversary season in 2020. The association is set to hold its World Pool Championships at Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from May 21-30. More information is available at www.vnea.com.