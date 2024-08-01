Shaffer Presenting Arcade 101 at 360

Shaffer Distributing will be among the industry leaders with a seminar at the upcoming Amusement 360 from Sept. 10-12 in Indianapolis and put on by the team at Creative Works.

Shaffer’s seminar will be Arcade 101: The Science Behind the Game Room (1:30-2 p.m.) with their director of business development Adam Kleinhenz; sales representative Mando Ancona; and new business development administrator Patrick Wren.

Get ready to elevate your business in 2024 and beyond. Register today and contact Shaffer for available scholarships to attend – www.shafferdistributing.com.